Davis Broadcasting, Courier Eco Latino to hold ‘Meet the Candidate’ forums in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting and the Courier Eco Latino will hold two ‘Meet the Candidate’ forums.

One forum is to help voters get-to-know the Columbus City Council candidate, which is Thursday, April 7.

The other forum is a meet-and-greet with the mayoral and board of education candidates on Thursday, April 14.

Several council seats from Council Districts 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for grabs this year. In addition, the Muscogee County School Board has many seats up for reelection.

And in the mayoral election, Incumbent Mayor Skip Henderson is running against local businessman John Anker.

Both forums are being held at the Citizen’s Service Center in Columbus.

Be sure to come out and meet the candidates so you can make an informed decision on election day, May 24.

