Drying out, turning windy and cooling down

Tyler’s forecast
Drying out today and turning windy
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much quieter weather is setting up shop through early next week. Clouds on this Thursday morning will way to a lot of sunshine by late morning or midday. It will be getting windy. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Much cooler tonight with lows in the 40s. A chilly, gusty wind Friday. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Sunshine in the morning with some occasional passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. The coldest air will be here Saturday morning through Sunday morning when we’ll have lows in the mid 30s to low 40s depending on your location. Highs Saturday in the upper 50s and lower 60s, feeling colder with the wind. Frost is possible in the normally colder spots outside of Columbus, especially northwest of town as the winds relax early Sunday. This should be our last frost of the season, which is completely normal for early April. Clouds increase next week and so does the warmth! Highs will be around 80 much of the week with a slow rise in moisture.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

