Help WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier “dance” her way to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dancing Stars of Columbus is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter. This fundraising event has 12 local celebrity dancers paired with professional dancers raising funds by gaining votes! And one celebrity dancer stands out in particular.

Our very own Barbara Gauthier was chosen as a local celebrity dancer in the competition and is paired with professional dancer Keith McCoy.

Star dancers compete for two different Mirror Ball trophies:

  • The People’s Choice Award for the highest fundraising total
  • The Judge’s Choice Award for the highest scored dance couple of the evening

There are numerous ways you can help support Barbara in this competition:

  • Sponsorship dollars
  • Buying a ticket to the event - and make sure to select Barbara as the dancer!
  • Buying a table in Barbara’s honor

The event is set to take place Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. at the Columbus Trade Center.

Click HERE to support WTVM’s Barbara Gauthier and help benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

