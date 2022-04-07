Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man had ‘no idea’ after TSA stops him from boarding plane with sword hidden in cane

TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his...
TSA agents stopped a man from boarding a plane in Boston when they found a sword hidden in his cane.(TSA_NewEngland)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – TSA agents in Boston stopped a man from boarding a plane with a sword on his person.

The man was attempting to board a plane at Logan Airport on Tuesday, according to a post on Twitter from TSA_NewEngland.

How did he make it that far into the airport? It was hidden in his cane.

When Massachusetts state police questioned him on it, they say the man said he had “no idea” the blade was in there.

He was cleared to continue onto the flight after his cane was claimed by the TSA.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus
Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic...
Auburn traffic stop leads to trafficking stolen ID arrest
We all have an equal level 3 out of 5, or enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday, but the...
WATCH LIVE: Storm Team 9 covers severe weather in Chattahoochee Valley
Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl

Latest News

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent telephone scam
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot jury ends 4th day of deliberations
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill...
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
The nation's largest retailer has launched a training program that gives employees who work in...
Walmart offering new truck drivers up to $110K starting pay