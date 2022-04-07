Business Break
Marion County Schools closed due to weather conditions

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ga (WTVM) - Marion County Schools are closed tomorrow due to the storms.

The district posted, ”Due to the poor road condition and continued heavy rainfall, Marion County Schools will be closed for students Thursday, April 7.”

Faculty and staff should report at 9 a.m.

They also stated to check the school’s website for updates.

