Extraordinary Seniors
Much Cooler Weather Settling In; Staying Windy

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After two days of strong to severe storms, it was nice to see the sunshine and drier weather build back in on Thursday. Look for the winds to stay quite gusty through Friday and Saturday - perhaps gusting up to 25-30 mph at times. Cooler temperatures will also build back in - highs will be in the 50s and 60s Friday and Saturday with lows in the 30s early Saturday and Sunday mornings. There will be some patchy frost concerns in the normally cooler spots, especially Sunday morning - the winds might stay strong enough to prevent widespread frost formation on Saturday morning. By Sunday afternoon, highs will be back in the mid 70s, and we will see the upper 70s and lower 80s next week (perhaps with some mid 80s in spots). Rain coverage will increase a bit by Tuesday and Wednesday - but mainly just isolated showers. Thursday will probably feature the best chance of any rain or storms for next week.

