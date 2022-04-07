Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent telephone scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) received information regarding Muscogee County residents receiving calls from a telephone scammer identifying himself as Lt. Eric Stinson with the MCSO.

Residents should be mindful of the following:

MCSO makes house calls for outstanding warrants, not phone calls.

Law enforcement agencies will never call, email, or text to inform you that you have an active arrest warrant or case.

Law enforcement agencies will never attempt to collect a fine via phone, nor do they accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

If contacted, do not open emails from unknown contacts, do not respond to any text, and do not provide your credit card or banking information to resolve the matter over the phone or online.

Be mindful that the caller ID during these communications is fraudulent or internet phone numbers regarding a warrant. If you are unsure, you can call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at 706-653-4225.

If you have any information regarding the person(s) involved in this or other scams, you can leave an anonymous tip at 706-225-4285.

