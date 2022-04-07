Business Break
Power outage restored at WTVM after severe weather in Muscogee County

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the height of the storms in Muscogee County this evening, we lost power at the WTVM News Leader 9 studios.

Seconds before the beginning of the 6 p.m. newscast, the power went out. The backup generators did kick in; however, the news set was still darker than usual.

We continued with the news with a few adjustments, keeping viewers informed on the storms and changing weather in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Unfortunately, the generator also went out near the end of our 6 p.m. show.

We ended up streaming the 7 p.m. news show through Facebook Live on our sister station, Fox54.

Our studios fully regained power at about 8 p.m.

News Leader 9 would like to thank our viewers for their understanding and patience.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

