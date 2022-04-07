A Recap of The Week’s Severe Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a very busy weather week here across the valley with multiple rounds of rain and storms moving through the area.

Strong winds, torrential rains, frequent lightning, and hail all were experienced by many across the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday when we had two days in a row of severe weather threats.

Over the two day span, Storm Team 9 covered severe thunderstorm warnings with hail and gusty winds as well as tornado warnings for some of the counties within our viewing area.

Flash flooding also was a major impact for many counties locally as we picked up a lot of rain over a short span of time.

In Sumter County, a tornado moved through the southeastern portion of the county, and even moved over Lake Blackshear.

We were in continuous tornado coverage while this tornado warned storm moved through the area, and this storm had an associated tornado debris signature that showed up on radar, telling us that the warned storm was in fact producing a tornado that was actively on the ground.

Once it moved out of Sumter County, the tornado moved almost perfectly due East toward the city of Cordele where it developed multiple vortices within the main tornado, and was what we call a “multi-vortex tornado”.

The National Weather Service in Atlanta has teams in the field today surveying damage from the potential tornadoes that we saw this week and will continue to survey over the coming days. We will bring you the official reports and ratings of any tornadoes that are confirmed as the information becomes available to us.

