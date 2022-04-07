Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An altercation between teen girls at a city park turned deadly last Thursday. Now, one is facing murder charges.

Ceonna Turpin, a minor, is facing charges as an adult for the murder in the death of Markayla Marshall.

The incident happened on March 31 in the evening hours at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus.

Turpin did not go before Judge Julius Hunter this morning, waiving her right to appear. She is accused of shooting Marshall to death and shooting and injuring two other teens.

Columbus police investigator Kevin Baldwin testified on the charges, and according to the investigation, Marshall and Turpin met at the park to fight.

Turpin, according to police, said that Marshall made derogatory remarks about her grandmother.

Baldwin added that Turpin told police she “blacked out” because Marshall pepper-sprayed her. That is when police believe that Turpin fired a 9mm, but police did not say how many times.

The teen pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault.

This case is now bound to Superior Court, and Turpin will be held without bond.

In the meantime, she is also not allowed to contact the victim’s family.

