Ala. lawmakers recognize fallen Medal of Honor recipient with award and proclamation

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama lawmakers held a joint session Thursday to present the Legislative Medal of Honor.

This year’s award went to fallen Sheffield police officer Sergeant Nick Risner.

Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty last October while pursuing a suspect.

Many state lawmakers spoke about the sacrifices all the men and women in blue make each time they put on their uniforms.

“My personal perspective, you see more people running from a fight and fire than running into a fight and a fire. Your loved ones, your family members, and the nominees today, you made a choice to continue to run to the fight and continue to run into the fire so we can have our freedoms that we have in this state and across the country. Thank you for that,” expressed Phenix City Representation Chris Blackshear.

The ‘Sgt. Nick Risner Act’ was also passed by lawmakers and is now going to the governor’s desk.

Risner’s accused killer was released from prison after serving only three years of a ten-year sentence based on the state’s “Good Time” law.

This bill prevents anyone convicted of manslaughter from being released early through that law.

