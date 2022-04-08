Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ala. lawmakers recognize fallen Medal of Honor recipient with award and proclamation

Sgt. Nick Risner Act
Sgt. Nick Risner Act
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama lawmakers held a joint session Thursday to present the Legislative Medal of Honor.

This year’s award went to fallen Sheffield police officer Sergeant Nick Risner.

Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty last October while pursuing a suspect.

Many state lawmakers spoke about the sacrifices all the men and women in blue make each time they put on their uniforms.

“My personal perspective, you see more people running from a fight and fire than running into a fight and a fire. Your loved ones, your family members, and the nominees today, you made a choice to continue to run to the fight and continue to run into the fire so we can have our freedoms that we have in this state and across the country. Thank you for that,” expressed Phenix City Representation Chris Blackshear.

The ‘Sgt. Nick Risner Act’ was also passed by lawmakers and is now going to the governor’s desk.

Risner’s accused killer was released from prison after serving only three years of a ten-year sentence based on the state’s “Good Time” law.

This bill prevents anyone convicted of manslaughter from being released early through that law.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting
RUN THE RACE: Faith-Based Filmmaker Releases New Movie Shot in Columbus GA Area
RUN THE RACE: Faith-Based Filmmaker Releases New Movie Shot in Columbus GA Area
Chambers County to celebrate Sheriff Lockhart’s ‘last rodeo’ after 28 years of service
LaGrange man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Lee County
LaGrange man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Lee County