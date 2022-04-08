Business Break
Alabama lawmakers approve transgender bathroom bill

Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.

The state Senate has also advanced measures requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth, and to limit instruction of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the medication-ban measure Thursday by a vote of 66-28. It had passed previously in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite. The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

