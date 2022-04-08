Chambers County to celebrate Sheriff Lockhart’s ‘last rodeo’ after 28 years of service

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County celebrates Sheriff Sid Lockhart’s last rodeo. This event will be the 26th annual rodeo, held today and tomorrow.

Lockhart started at the Chambers County Detention Facility when he was 21-year-old but has been in the sheriff position for 28 years.

He wants everyone to come to join him today and tomorrow at the Chambers County Agriculture Park. The rodeo begins a 7 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or at the rodeo.

They will have professional bull-riding, team roping, steer wrestling, food vendors, and much more to entertain everyone that comes to support.

All proceeds from the rodeo will go towards the Sheriff’s Department to help them purchase items they need on duty.

Lockhart said he is honored to have worked in such an amazing community.

“That’s probably the main thing is all the bad things we have to deal with quite often, but it’s great when you can help people. It will be my last rodeo and will be retiring in January, and I am really going to miss a lot of the people, but it’s time to retire and move on,” expressed the sheriff.

