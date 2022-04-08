Dee Armstrong talks with Garth Brooks on stadium tour, making stop in Birmingham, Ala.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - He’s shattered 23 concert attendance records, so far, in his 2021-2022 tour with an average of 90,000 people in attendance - selling 102,000 tickets at LSA and 400,000 tickets in four hours in Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Our Dee Armstrong had a chance to chat with the one and only, Garth Brooks!

Brooks is headed to Birmingham, Alabama for the first time in 7 years - on June 4.

The full interview is attached below:

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets!

