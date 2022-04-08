Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son

Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son
By Dee Armstrong and Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local mother lost her child to senseless violence and the grief is overwhelming. She is a Christian, so she prays. But the big question in this time is it ok to also see a therapist?

Dee Armstrong continues her series on the emotional impact of losing a child. Born out of Dee’s conversations with mothers after losing her 38-year-old daughter, Chef Desi, in March.

Jameka Hall talks on the loss of her son with Dee Armstrong and how therapy has helped with the unbearable pain.

The full interview is below:

Today, in our final segment of Emotional Impact of Losing a Child, a young mother lost a child to SIDS and shortly afterwards her marriage collapses. Join us for another conservation of hope.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Lanett man arrested on multiple sex, robbery charges
Lanett man arrested on multiple sex, robbery charges
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son
Dee Armstrong talks with Garth Brooks on tour stop in Birmingham
Dee Armstrong talks with Garth Brooks on stadium tour, making stop in Birmingham, Ala.
Dee Armstrong talks with Garth Brooks on tour stop in Birmingham
Dee Armstrong talks with Garth Brooks on tour stop in Birmingham