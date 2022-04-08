Fire Department, EMS hold second plane crash simulation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Part of Columbus went up in flames for about an hour tonight.

Several people were hurt, including a newborn baby. However, the baby was only a toy, and the entire scene was a plane crash simulation.

Columbus Fire Department and EMS hosted their second mock downed aircraft exercise. The purpose was to practice as if a plane had crashed into a building.

There were actors pretending to pass out and mannequins being taken away on stretchers.

They will be hosting another exercise this summer at the Columbus Airport.

