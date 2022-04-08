Georgia lawmaker continues push for suicide prevention in schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - State Mental health professionals say stress in kids has increased since the start of the pandemic. And suicide numbers among children in Georgia have increased. Recent data from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows as of November 2021, 67 kids in the state had taken their own lives. They say even without a complete tally for that year that number surpassed 2020′s total of 55 suicides.

That’s why Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor (D) is continuing her push to mandate suicide screenings at the beginning of each academic year for EVERY public-school student age 8 through 18 with House Bill 1005.

She said This bill could help parents identify children who may be less likely to speak out about suicidal thoughts and get the child the help they need before it’s too late.

“My push is really for screening. We need to screen because we’re missing too many children,” said Mainor. “Because you really may just not know until unfortunately you could be one of those parents that will be sitting saying I just had no idea, and I don’t want that to happen to a parent.”

Manior said while her suicide prevention bill didn’t pass in the legislature last month, it’s not the end of talking about it. She says the bill had a lot of support, but there are some key issues to hash out.

Mainor says she along with 2 chairmen from the state’s education committee will work on a special committee this summer re-evaluating the bill, speaking with mental health experts and changing some of the language in the bill, so it can be reintroduced and hopefully passed in 2023.

