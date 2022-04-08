Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Justin Bieber offering a month of free online therapy to fans

Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Justin Bieber wants you to find inner peace and is willing to pay to help you do it.

The pop star is partnering with online therapy company BetterHelp to offer a free month of service to his fans.

Bieber, 28, has been candid about his own mental health issues and says offering free therapy to fans is a “real blessing.”

He’s also giving members of his road crew free access to licensed therapists for 18 months.

The Grammy winner is currently on the first leg of the biggest tour of his career, The Justice Tour.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Sgt. Nick Risner Act
Ala. lawmakers recognize fallen Medal of Honor recipient with award and proclamation
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds