Lanett man arrested on multiple sex, robbery charges(Source: Lanett Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department arrested a man on multiple sex charges and robbery charges.

On February 2, two females stated that they were in the 1100 block of North 12th Avenue when unknown male wearing a white and black pull-over, grey joggers approached the vehicle and produced a firearm.

The victims stated that the male robbed both of them and sexually assaulted one of them. During the course of the events the male also made them drive him to several different locations.

On March 25, a suspect was identified using forensic evidence. Warrants were obtained for 24-year-old Jaquavious Boyd, of Lanett.

On April 6, Boyd was arrested in Coweta County, Georgia on the following charges:

  • Sodomy 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Rape 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Sexual Abuse 1st Degree X2 counts (Misdemeanors)
  • Kidnapping 2nd Degree X2 counts (Felonies)
  • Theft of Property 3rd Degree (Felony)
  • Theft of Property 4th Degree (Misdemeanor)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Misdemeanor)

Boyd was extradited to Alabama on April 7 and is currently being held at the Chambers County Alabama Jail.

