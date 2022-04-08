Business Break
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police have arrested a man for the 2019 murder of Beionca Bolden.

Bolden was killed in a drive-by shooting on 20th Avenue in Phenix City.

On April 7, the Phenix City Police Department, with the help of the Russell County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 33-year-old Anthony Virgell Jackson.

Police have charged Jackson with capital murder, and he is currently being held at the Russell County Jail without bond.

This case is still under investigation; therefore, if anyone has information, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or Lt. Robert Isabel at 334-448-28-25.

