Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Sgt. Nick Risner Act
Ala. lawmakers recognize fallen Medal of Honor recipient with award and proclamation
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker sentenced to 4 months in prison for college admissions scam
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting
Man arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2019 Phenix City drive-by shooting
Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds