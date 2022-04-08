Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Student brawl breaks out over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, witnesses say

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two...
A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students in a hallway at the school.(vitranc via canva)
By WTVY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala (WTVY/Gray News) - A fight started Thursday at an Alabama-area high school after two students reportedly got heated over a sandwich.

A spokesperson for Dothan Preparatory Academy said an altercation took place between two students at the school, leading to one of them being stabbed.

“They were apparently involved in a hallway argument,” said Meagan Dorsey, a Dothan City Schools spokesperson.

WTVY reports that witnesses said the students fought over a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with the attacker accused of using a hair pick in the stabbing.

Dorsey described injuries in the incident as minor and said the matter has been referred to Dothan police.

The injured student reportedly needed stitches, with the other facing an assault charge.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after Milgen Road shooting in Columbus
Police say the arrest of 25-year-old Stevie Weymon Holloway Jr. stems from a Saturday traffic...
Auburn traffic stop leads to trafficking stolen ID arrest
We all have an equal level 3 out of 5, or enhanced risk of severe weather Wednesday, but the...
WATCH LIVE: Storm Team 9 covers severe weather in Chattahoochee Valley
Weather-related school closures, early dismissals for Wednesday
Breaking News graphic wtvm
Arrest made in murder of 17-year-old Columbus girl

Latest News

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers approve transgender bathroom bill
The administration argued that the Constitution gives the president, as the head of the federal...
Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help