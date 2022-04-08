Students graduate SafeHouse’s electrical apprenticeship program in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was all pomp and circumstance today at SafeHouse Ministries.

The organization has been holding training courses to help people find a career.

Today, nine people graduated from the ministries’ Electrical Apprenticeship Training Program. The classes are put together through a partnership between SafeHouse, Goodwill and various companies looking to hire employees.

The program was designed to help people returning from incarceration, recovering from addiction or in low-paying jobs with no time to attend college or trade school.

Graduates will now qualify to apply for an electrical apprenticeship.

In addition, any student hired will receive an $800 voucher from Goodwill to help purchase their tools for the apprenticeship.

“These men here in this class were very passionate, asked questions, were very excited about learning a new trade,” expressed the owner of Able Electric Inc., Joshua Van Dusseldorp. “If you find something that you love to do, you’ll never work a day in your life. This class it gives us an opportunity not only for us to teach but for them to ask questions is this something that they really want to do.”

The next training program offered at SafeHouse is geared toward construction and starts on May 9.

There are also plans for a possible welding program to begin in July.

