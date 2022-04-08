Business Break
UGA football player facing charges after allegedly shooting women with water beads

Warren Brinson
Warren Brinson(Clarke County Sheriff's Office)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another person has been arrested in connection to shooting gel beads at strangers as part of a TikTok challenge and this time the accused is a University of Georgia football player.

UGA defensive lineman Warren Brinson turned himself in to police on Thursday night and is facing two misdemeanor charges of simple battery.

According to UGA police, they received a complaint from three female college students around 5:30 p.m. April 6 who said someone shot at them with a BB gun.

One victim said she had been struck in her ribs and the other said something hit her near her sternum. The third woman was not hit.

The victims told the police officer that someone fired at them from inside a vehicle and that the person shot at least three times. One of the victims said she knew it was a BB gun because it had an orange tip.

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage that showed the vehicle believed to have been involved. That vehicle was located at an apartment complex a couple of hours later and police made contact with Brinson.

Brinson told them that he believed he was shooting at someone he knew. He gave the officers a pellet gun and pellet ammunition, which were the type intended to be soaked in water to make them swell in size and become soft prior to use.

On April 7, an arrest warrant was obtained for Brinson. Police then contacted Brinson and told him how to turn himself in.

There have been several recent cases of people in the metro Atlanta area being struck by water beads in recent weeks.

The incidents are believed to be tied to what is called the Orbeez Challenge on TikTok.

According to Yahoo Sports, Brinson played in 12 of Georgia’s 15 games in 2021 and had nine total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

