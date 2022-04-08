Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Windy & Cool Saturday; Frosty Start for Some Sunday AM

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will stay breezy through Friday night and overnight into early Saturday, making the 30s and 40s that we will see for overnight lows feel even colder. However, the winds will stay up enough to prevent any widespread frost formation heading into early Saturday morning, even given the cooler temperatures. For Sunday morning, the winds will be closer to calm with the potential for frost in the normally colder spots and lows well into the 30s. Any frost won’t stick around for long, however, since highs will find their way back up to the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon. Monday will feature increasing clouds and highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and the low to mid 80s will be back for Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance at a few showers. Thursday and Friday of next week will feature the next best chances for rain and storms, and we’ll keep an eye out for any potential concerns for anything strong or severe. Highs by the end of next week and into next weekend will drop back to the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

A late season blast of chilly weather is making it all the way down to the Gulf Coast; it will...
Windy and much cooler weather through most of the weekend
Sunny with some afternoon clouds. Chilly and windy with lows in the 30s to near 40 this weekend!
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
Rainy Day in the Valley
March 2022 Rainfall Totals
Derek Kinkade
Much Cooler Weather Settling In; Staying Windy