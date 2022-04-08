Windy & Cool Saturday; Frosty Start for Some Sunday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It will stay breezy through Friday night and overnight into early Saturday, making the 30s and 40s that we will see for overnight lows feel even colder. However, the winds will stay up enough to prevent any widespread frost formation heading into early Saturday morning, even given the cooler temperatures. For Sunday morning, the winds will be closer to calm with the potential for frost in the normally colder spots and lows well into the 30s. Any frost won’t stick around for long, however, since highs will find their way back up to the mid 70s for Sunday afternoon. Monday will feature increasing clouds and highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and the low to mid 80s will be back for Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance at a few showers. Thursday and Friday of next week will feature the next best chances for rain and storms, and we’ll keep an eye out for any potential concerns for anything strong or severe. Highs by the end of next week and into next weekend will drop back to the 70s.

