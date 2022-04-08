Windy and much cooler weather through most of the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A late season blast of chilly weather is making it all the way down to the Gulf Coast; it will last through Sunday morning! Full sunshine at first on this Friday gives way to a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. A strong west wind will lead to occasional gusts of 30 or 35 mph. That will be enough to bring down a a couple trees perhaps that were weakened by the heavy rain we received Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds this evening. Otherwise, mostly clear and chilly tonight. Saturday morning’s lows dip into the mid to upper 30s north and west of Columbus, near 40 in the city, with low to even mid 40s south and east. It will feel 5-10 degrees colder with the wind. At the same time, this wind should prevent a frost even in the coldest spots Saturday morning. That might be a different story Sunday morning as winds relax and temperatures get a couple degrees colder. The best chance of some frost will be in those normally colder, rural spots. This should be our last frost of the season. Highs Saturday, under sunshine and passing clouds, will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another windy day is expected. Full sunshine is coming our way Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Even as clouds begin to roll back into the Chattahoochee Valley starting Monday, temperatures continue to warm. We’ll have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s (perhaps middle 80s in spots) most of next week with a slow return of moisture. A few showers are possible as early as Tuesday night or Wednesday. It is more likely we’ll see some scattered showers and storms Thursday into Friday. Rainfall doesn’t look too terribly heavy at this point. It is too early to say if we’ll have any severe weather in our area. However, the risk exists well to our west earlier in the week with the system as it slowly pushes eastward.

