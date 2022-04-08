Business Break
WTVM working with local cable companies to troubleshoot outages of signal

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is working with local cable companies to troubleshoot intermittent outages of our signal.

Our engineers are advising the cable companies to check their receivers because WTVM’s signal over the air is strong with no reception problems except by some cable providers.

We will continue to work on this with the cable companies until the problems are resolved.

Thanks for your patience.

