7th annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day happening Apr. 23 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - April is National Autism Awareness Month.

A Columbus-based organization, which serves a resource center for autism, is holding an event later this month for children and families affected by autism.

Saturday, Diana Pope, president of the Autism Hope Center & Support Group, joined News Leader 9 to discuss the event’s offerings.

The 7th annual Autism Resource Fair and Fun Day will be held on Saturday, April 23. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church located at 727 54th Street in Columbus.

Pope says good progress has been made to communicate what autism is. Now, she says, it’s time to accept them for who they are and not try to change them.

