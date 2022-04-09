Auburn University’s outreach office hosts 1st annual ‘Global Community Day’ Festival

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Today, Auburn University’s Outreach Global Office hosted its first annual Global Community Day Festival.

Families attended and experienced international cuisine, diverse cultural dance and music, and other activities.

The festival kick-off event took place at the Julie Collins Smith Museum.

The main event was at the Opelika Sportplex and Aquatic Center Grounds and Amphitheater.

It was also an educational experience for many as they participated and learned more about global attire, parade flags and hair wrap demonstrations. Plus, attendees enjoyed performances by MustB, a K-Pop group from Korea.

“What a good time for us to come together to united. So this program is all about bringing the local and international communities together to promote unity and to promote economic development because we have to live here all in the area here,” stated director Dr. Elizabeth Quansah.

The purpose of tonight’s event was to give those in the international community a sense of belonging.

