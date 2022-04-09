Business Break
‘Best Ranger’ competitions kicks off in Fort Benning

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - The best of the best are going head-to-head on Fort Benning this weekend.

More than 50 teams of two Rangers will compete on the Army installation.

Soldiers hope to earn the “Best Ranger” title over three days and two nights.

It is the 38th David E. Granger Jr. Best Ranger Competition.

The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony on Monday, April 11.

With many obstacles on land and water, this grueling competition was started in 1982 to honor Lt. General Granger. Since then, it’s a way to show how rangers lead the way and salute the best two-person buddy team from the entire U.S. Armed Forces.

Stay with us on-air and online for competition updates.

We wish competitors the best of luck.

