Columbus organization presents “East Carver Heights Family Day” at Boxwood Park

By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Families and friends gathered Saturday at the park near Boxwood Recreation Center.

Local organization, One More Needed Inside, hosted its first-ever East Carver Heights Family Day. The event had food, games, fellowship and even featured the new gaming truck from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of kids from surrounding neighborhoods near East Carver Heights attended the event.

Shawn Raleigh, founder of One More Needed Inside, says this is the first event that the city’s parks and recreations department is allowing at the center since the park closed down.

“Let them know that this community does care about the youth and want to see them do better and make better decisions and care about them and got a heart of them,” Raleigh said. “So, just spending time with them, sometimes, it means a lot - just giving them something to do that’s exciting. They get to see a couple of faces that they never saw before.”

Raleigh says the organization’s motto is to break unhealthy cycles and build bridges for a positive future. He says the organization had to slow down a little bit due to the pandemic, but they will be holding many more events in the near future.

