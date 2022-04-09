Columbus Police Department hosts successful gun buyback event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department hosted a gun buyback event called “Funds for Guns”.

It allowed people to trade in any firearm anonymously for a $250 gift card.

According to the department, the event gave away more than $25,000 in gift cards, with some people even showing up with multiple guns.

The Columbus Police Department said that based on the overwhelming response from the community, officers collected 77 rifles and 34 handguns. A total of 111 firearms.

Even though the program was anonymous, several people shared their reasoning for turning in their weapons. Those reasons included keeping it away from children, not having a safe place to store it and some worried about their firearm falling into the wrong hands.

Police told News Leader 9 that they plan to host another gun buyback event.

