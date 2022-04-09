Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Police Department hosts successful gun buyback event

(wdbj7)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department hosted a gun buyback event called “Funds for Guns”.

It allowed people to trade in any firearm anonymously for a $250 gift card.

According to the department, the event gave away more than $25,000 in gift cards, with some people even showing up with multiple guns.

The Columbus Police Department said that based on the overwhelming response from the community, officers collected 77 rifles and 34 handguns. A total of 111 firearms.

Even though the program was anonymous, several people shared their reasoning for turning in their weapons. Those reasons included keeping it away from children, not having a safe place to store it and some worried about their firearm falling into the wrong hands.

Police told News Leader 9 that they plan to host another gun buyback event.

Stay with us on-air and online for the announcement of the next event date.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Harris County hold 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain
Harris County holds 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain
New Medal of Honor display revealed at National Infantry Museum in Columbus
Derrill Ennis appeared in court on Thursday. (Source: Parker Branton/WTVM)
Will Derrill Richard Ennis take the stand?
New Medal of Honor display revealed at National Infantry Museum in Columbus
New Medal of Honor display revealed at National Infantry Museum in Columbus