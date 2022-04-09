Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talk on how friendship helps her cope

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friendship can be stronger than any anti-anxiety or anti-depression drugs for a mother dealing with the pain of a child’s death.

Dee Armstrong concludes her week-long series on the emotional impact of losing a child - born out of Dee’s conversations with mothers after losing her 38-year-old daughter, Chef Desi, last month.

Angie Dorchak talks on how friendship has helped her cope after she lost a twin daughter to SIDS - and that was only the beginning of her troubles.

The full interview is below:

