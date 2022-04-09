Business Break
Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose

An Arizona family is struggling and heartbroken after losing their father in a shooting. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - A family in Arizona is trying to put the pieces of their life back together after losing a loved one in a deadly shooting at a gas station.

Rene Sanchez lost his life last weekend after getting into an argument with another man while at a QuickTrip convenience store in Phoenix. Rene Sanchez was shot while he was walking away, his bother told Arizona’s Family.

Eddie Sanchez, Rene Sanchez’s brother, said the shooting took place in the afternoon, and the family remains heartbroken and wants justice. Rene Sanchez was also a father of four young children.

“We are missing that piece of the puzzle, and that is Rene,” Eddie Sanchez said. “It makes me sad that people like that don’t care about human life and people’s family it affects.”

The Phoenix Police Department released a picture and video from that afternoon’s shooting that showed an unidentified man leaving the scene on a bicycle. However, no arrests were immediately reported.

“To tell them [Rene’s kids] their dad won’t come home. To tell them he was murdered at a gas station. It’s just frustrating not to see him and know we won’t see him again,” Eddie Sanchez said.

Rene Sanchez was an electrician with the goal of starting his own business, according to his brother. But currently, the family is just waiting on updates on the case and wanting answers.

“It’ll be a big load off of our shoulders to find this person,” Eddie Sanchez said. “He will get caught eventually and pay for what he did.”

Eddie Sanchez said people will remember his brother, and the family has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses and the four kids and wife Rene Sanchez leaves behind.

Phoenix police urged those with any further information to contact authorities. There is a $2,000 reward.

