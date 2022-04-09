Business Break
Harris County holds 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain

Harris County hold 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain
Harris County hold 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain(Pine Mountain website)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight was the 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain.

It is one of the most anticipated annual events in Harris County.

The event pairs together merchants and local restaurants. You can sample different foods while you shop around.

Its cost was $30 to enter, and it ran until 9 p.m.

Taste of Pine Mountain was hosted by the Pine Mountain Business Association and the Harris County Chamber of Commerce.

