Harris County holds 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ala. (WTVM) - Tonight was the 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain.

It is one of the most anticipated annual events in Harris County.

The event pairs together merchants and local restaurants. You can sample different foods while you shop around.

Its cost was $30 to enter, and it ran until 9 p.m.

Taste of Pine Mountain was hosted by the Pine Mountain Business Association and the Harris County Chamber of Commerce.

