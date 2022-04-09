Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hyundai donates new vehicle to Chambers County School District

The new vehicle will support the Modern Manufacturing Program on the campus of the education...
The new vehicle will support the Modern Manufacturing Program on the campus of the education center, according to the school district.(Source: Chambers County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) on Friday made a special donation to the Chambers County School District.

Officials with HMMA visited the career technical campus of Inspire Academy to present a pre-production Hyundai Santa Cruz. The new vehicle will support the Modern Manufacturing Program on the campus of the technical education center, according to the school district.

“It would be used as a tool to engage students about the world of modern manufacturing providing links for students to career pathways from their classroom experiences,” said Dr. Tyler Nelson, Inspire Academy principal.

Representatives from Central Alabama Works, who were also in attendance, highlighted the new Modern Manufacturing Program at Inspire Academy, noting the increased need for a skilled manufacturing workforce.

“The HMMA outreach to the Chambers County School District will allow students to learn first-hand about the modern technology that is commonplace in today’s automotive industry. The Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle is an Alabama original for the Hyundai brand and the model provided to Inspire Academy is pre-production color of glowing yellow.”

Chambers County School District

Central Alabama Works projects Alabama will soon be the second-most auto-producing state in the country, only behind Michigan.

While students will not be able to drive the vehicle, district officials say it will provide modern manufacturing teachers an opportunity to have their students practice automotive assembly, gaining hands-on experience with real-world products.

“The Chambers County School District is open for business with companies that want to invest in the education of our students,” said Casey Chambley, Chambers County Schools superintendent. “It’s another great way to provide career opportunities for our students for their future employment!”

Officials say the new manufacturing program prepares students for entry level manufacturing for Alabama’s automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
LaGrange man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Lee County
LaGrange man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Lee County
Lanett man arrested on multiple sex, robbery charges
Lanett man arrested on multiple sex, robbery charges
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how therapy helps with loss of son
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of recent telephone scam

Latest News

Deputies say a John Deere 7800 tractor, similar to this one, was stolen from the area of...
Sumter County deputies searching for stolen tractor; $1K reward offered
7th annual Autism Resource Fair & Fun Day happening Apr. 23 in Columbus
7th annual Autism Resource Fair and Fun Day happening Apr. 23 in Columbus
Fort Benning Best Ranger Competition
‘Best Ranger’ competitions kicks off in Fort Benning