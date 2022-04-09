Hyundai donates new vehicle to Chambers County School District

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) on Friday made a special donation to the Chambers County School District.

Officials with HMMA visited the career technical campus of Inspire Academy to present a pre-production Hyundai Santa Cruz. The new vehicle will support the Modern Manufacturing Program on the campus of the technical education center, according to the school district.

“It would be used as a tool to engage students about the world of modern manufacturing providing links for students to career pathways from their classroom experiences,” said Dr. Tyler Nelson, Inspire Academy principal.

Representatives from Central Alabama Works, who were also in attendance, highlighted the new Modern Manufacturing Program at Inspire Academy, noting the increased need for a skilled manufacturing workforce.

“The HMMA outreach to the Chambers County School District will allow students to learn first-hand about the modern technology that is commonplace in today’s automotive industry. The Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle is an Alabama original for the Hyundai brand and the model provided to Inspire Academy is pre-production color of glowing yellow.”

Central Alabama Works projects Alabama will soon be the second-most auto-producing state in the country, only behind Michigan.

While students will not be able to drive the vehicle, district officials say it will provide modern manufacturing teachers an opportunity to have their students practice automotive assembly, gaining hands-on experience with real-world products.

“The Chambers County School District is open for business with companies that want to invest in the education of our students,” said Casey Chambley, Chambers County Schools superintendent. “It’s another great way to provide career opportunities for our students for their future employment!”

Officials say the new manufacturing program prepares students for entry level manufacturing for Alabama’s automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.