Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New Medal of Honor display revealed at National Infantry Museum in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the National Infantry Museum unveiled a new Medal of Honor display.

It was a great day for the event. Hundreds of people were there, along with a local Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel (Ret.) Ralph Puckett.

He received the high honor for his combat action at Hill 205 in the vicinity of Unsan, Korea.

The other Medal of Honor recipient in the display was the late SFC Alwyn Cashe.

According to the White House, Cashe suffered fatal injuries while serving in Iraq in October 2005 while rescuing fellow soldiers from burning vehicles during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The display includes official portraits by a Columbus artist.

We can not thank them enough for their service.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CORONER: Auburn University student dies in campus dorm
Juvenile arrested in connection with Opelika High School lockdown
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Convicted murderer charged in 1982 slaying of Ft. Benning private
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Heavy police police presence at Brown Ave. gas station in Columbus
Teen involved in Staunton Dr. murder in Columbus enters ‘not guilty’ plea

Latest News

Columbus Police Department hosts successful gun buyback event
Harris County hold 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain
Harris County holds 23rd Annual Taste of Pine Mountain
Ga. representative advocating mandatory school screenings amid suicide rise in children
Sgt. Nick Risner Act
Ala. lawmakers recognize fallen Medal of Honor recipient with award and proclamation