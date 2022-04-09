New Medal of Honor display revealed at National Infantry Museum in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the National Infantry Museum unveiled a new Medal of Honor display.

It was a great day for the event. Hundreds of people were there, along with a local Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel (Ret.) Ralph Puckett.

He received the high honor for his combat action at Hill 205 in the vicinity of Unsan, Korea.

The other Medal of Honor recipient in the display was the late SFC Alwyn Cashe.

According to the White House, Cashe suffered fatal injuries while serving in Iraq in October 2005 while rescuing fellow soldiers from burning vehicles during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The display includes official portraits by a Columbus artist.

We can not thank them enough for their service.

