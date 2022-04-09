Business Break
Sumter County deputies searching for stolen tractor; $1K reward offered

Deputies say a John Deere 7800 tractor, similar to this one, was stolen from the area of Bumphead Road in Americus.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing tractor.

Deputies say a John Deere 7800 tractor, similar to the one pictured above, was stolen from the area of Bumphead Road in Americus. Authorities say a $1,000 reward is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the tractor is asked to contact Investigator Chad Ciani with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-815-6721. Any information given can remain anonymous.

