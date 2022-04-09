Sumter County deputies searching for stolen tractor; $1K reward offered

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing tractor.

Deputies say a John Deere 7800 tractor, similar to the one pictured above, was stolen from the area of Bumphead Road in Americus. Authorities say a $1,000 reward is available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the tractor is asked to contact Investigator Chad Ciani with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-815-6721. Any information given can remain anonymous.

