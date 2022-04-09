Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Now that A-Day is over, it’s officially time to look ahead to the 2022 Auburn football season. Team Tigers beat Team Auburn, 10-9, on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here are three things we learned.

Getting things started here for Auburn A-Day @AuburnFootball. Follow along with us @wtvmsports! pic.twitter.com/EW1Mgc8JPr — Caroline Grace (@1carolinegrace) April 9, 2022

Plenty of questions remain at the quarterback position: T.J. Finley took the most snaps in the game. With Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada sidelined by injury, that’s been the case all spring. Finley finished the game with 137 yards (11-19, 1 TD). For the most part, Finley looked solid running the offense. Head coach Bryan Harsin appeared pleased with how Finley was leading the team. In terms of execution, there were some sloppy moments. Finley looked like the same quarterback we saw in five starts last year in relief of Bo Nix. Redshirt freshman Robby Ashford was a bright spot for Team Auburn. The Oregon Transfer finished with 127 yards (11-13). Even if Ashford doesn’t win the starting job, his athleticism should land him a role on the team this fall.

Expanded roles for Tank Bigsby: Having Bigsby back is huge for the Tigers. A few months ago, reports said Bigsby was going to transfer. Then, the Callaway High School alum announced that he’s returning for his junior year. Bigsby, primarily used at running back over his first two years, appeared in the spring game both as a wide receiver and kick returner. Bigsby gained only 12 yards on five rushing attempts on Saturday. He did catch three passes and was targeted six times. Utilizing Bigsby appears to be a point of emphasis for new offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau.

The Tigers have come together after turbulent offseason: What a wild ride it’s been. Now that the spring game is over, the drama surrounding Harsin and the football program seems like a distant memory. It appears the rocky couple of months has only brought the team closer. Now, we’ll see if that results in wins this fall. The Tigers start the season with five-straight home games. Auburn’s first road game is on October 8 at Georgia. If one of the talented quarterbacks can step up and takeover the starting job, this Auburn team could rack up some wins. Let’s make one thing clear: even though Harsin survived the chaos, producing results on the field is going to be critical for the second-year head coach. It appears Harsin’s players are ready to help him get there.

We’ll have coverage from Jordan-Hare Stadium tonight (Saturday, April 9) at 6p and 11p ET on WTVM Sports Leader 9.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.