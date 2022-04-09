Uptown Columbus’ Spring Concert Series continues with local R&B Contemporary band
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Uptown Concert Series continued tonight. It was a little chilly, but that didn’t stop people from enjoying the live music.
The free concert kicked off at 7 p.m. and wrapped up at about 10 p.m.
Tonight’s performers were the River City Horns. They are an R&B Soul and Contemporary band from Columbus.
Next week 20 Ride will take the stage. They are a Zac Brown tribute band.
To see the complete list of performers, click here.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.