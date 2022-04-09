What to know ahead of Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Believe it or not, Auburn football’s annual A-Day Spring Game is here! The Tigers will wrap up the spring session on Saturday when they take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

There’s a lot of “new” on this year’s team. For starters, head coach Bryan Harsin has hired two new coordinators: Erik Kiesau (offense) and Jeff Schmedding (defense). We’ll get our first look at those two coaches in a game setting on Saturday.

Outside of that, the biggest question is at the quarterback position. Will TJ Finley, who started five games last year, lead the Tigers next fall? Or, could Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada take the reigns? Finley and Calzada appear to be the leading options to replace three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon.

The Tigers have rallied around Harsin. Earlier this year, AU launched an investigation into the football program amid spiraling rumors and conversation on social media.

“The culture here, and we’ve talked about it multiple times, has been a complete one-eighty. I think that everyone is fully bought in to what Harsin has to say,” said junior tight end Luke Deal. “When things got rocky, everyone had his back and I know that he has ours and I think that gave everyone a boost of confidence. That has helped people just go out and have fun and play.”

We should see that emotion on display during the game this weekend.

