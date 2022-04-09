LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The witness testimony for the prosecution ended just before noon on Friday.

Derrill ‘Rick’ Ennis is charged with the disappearance and murder of, at the time, 25-year-old Lori Slesinski.

The Auburn University graduate’s burning car was found a day after being reported missing back in 2006, but a body was never discovered.

Cold case investigator Mark Whittaker said he was brought on after the case went cold for 10 years. Whittaker said that’s the only case he focused on -- reviewing the facts, evidence and witnesses.

“We set up a strategy that calls for a complete review of evidence, identifying witnesses that are still able to talk to us, and that’s just the beginning of it,” said Whittaker.

After re-interviewing witnesses and sending in new evidence to be tested by the forensic science department, Whittaker said they had probable cause to open up the case. Later, tips from two of Ennis’s old roommates came in.

Thursday evening, blood found on one of the three rugs Ennis kept from Slesinski’s home matched his DNA. His DNA was also found on a hand-rolled cigarette near Slesinski’s burned vehicle.

The judge denied a request to dismiss the case.

Now, The big question is will Derrill Richard Ennis take the stand?

Next up, the defense will begin its case. Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. CT on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.