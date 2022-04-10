Business Break
Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — When she ended her first bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state’s elections were managed. More than three years later, as she makes another run at the governor’s mansion, the lawsuit is going to trial.

Filed in November 2018 by Abrams’ Fair Fight Action organization, the suit alleged that state officials “grossly mismanaged” the election, depriving some citizens, particularly low-income people and people of color, of their right to vote. The lawsuit originally called for a sweeping overhaul of the state’s elections, but its scope was considerably narrowed after the state made changes that addressed some allegations and others were dismissed by the court. The trial is set to begin Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

