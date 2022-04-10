Another Cool Start for Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mainly clear skies overnight will lead to another very cold start to the day on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Frost is definitely possible in our normally cooler spots like the more rural portions of Harris, Troup, and Meriwether Counties, so you will want to protect sensitive plants before bed tonight. The good news is that an abundance of sunshine will warm afternoon highs back to the mid-70s again, and things will continue on this warming trend through the work week. We will see highs back in the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next storm system that will impact the area on Thursday with the potential of a couple of strong storms with that one, but we will have to fine tune that forecast over the coming days. The work week will feature at least a small rain chance almost every single day with the only dry day looking to be on Friday. Next weekend features another chance of showers, but for now we are thinking only about a 20-30% coverage each day.

