City of Opelika to hold public hearings on CDBG funding

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is inviting the public to give their opinions on actions to be taken with the Community Development Block Grant Program funding.

City officials say these meetings are opportunities for staff, citizens, and non-profit organizations to express community needs prior to setting the PY2022 budget. The city is embracing public ideas and suggestions for projects.

The hearings will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12 and Monday, April 18 in the Municipal Meeting Room of the Opelika Municipal Court on MLK Boulevard.

The city is accepting public comment and questions in writing or in person through May 12. Comments can be sent to Lisa Thift, CDBG administrator at P.O. Box 390 Opelika, AL 36803 or lthrift@opelika-al.gov.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.