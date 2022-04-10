Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Opelika to host wellness fair

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is gearing up to host a wellness fair in partnership with Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and Auburn University’s College of Human Sciences.

It will take place at the courthouse square on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers say the event will include health screenings, social service agencies, food, entertainment, and inflatables for kids.

In case of rain, the family-friendly event will be held at the Covington Center on Carver Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 family members killed in Georgia gun range shooting
Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to...
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
Three takeaways from Auburn’s A-Day Spring Game
LaGrange man arrested after setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Lee County

Latest News

Descendants of enslaved people hold cleanup event at Harris County cemetery
Columbus organization presents “East Carver Heights Family Day” at Boxwood Park
When the time comes for Garcia to potentially lose his ability to walk, he will have a safe...
House of Heroes builds ramp for Pine Mountain veteran
Emotional impact of losing a child: Local mom talks on how friendship helps her cope