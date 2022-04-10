Business Break
Columbus police seek public’s help with Milgen Rd. homicide investigation

By Leonard Hall
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in reference to a Milgen Road homicide investigation.

Authorities are seeking anyone that attended Soho Bar & Grill during the night of Tuesday, April 5 through the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 6. An overnight shooting at that business claimed the life of 43-year-old Ricket Carter.

Police say they want to speak with all individuals that were inside of the business or outside in the parking lot, regardless of whether you witnessed a criminal act. Those parties are asked to contact Sergeant Antrellis Williams at 706-225-4329 or awilliams@columbusga.org.

