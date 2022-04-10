Business Break
Descendants of enslaved people hold cleanup event at Harris County cemetery

By WTVM Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new information about the work being done to clean up a piece of history in Harris County.

Last month, we told you about a woman’s desire to learn more about her ancestry brought her face to face with a historic find.

Yamona Pierce set out to learn more about her third great grandparents. She found an unkept cemetery on Pierce Chapel Road in Harris County with their gravesites as well as the gravesites of more than 500 other enslaved people, dating back to the 1800s.

Since then, she’s been working alongside other descendants of people who are buried there to restore and preserve the Pierce Chapel African Cemetery.

Pierce tells News Leader 9 that the group held its first clean up in the cemetery.

“It is heartfelt for me to see, again, the number of folks in the community that have come out and volunteered their time today, that want to be a part of transforming this space into more of a place that’s welcoming for the descendants,” said Pierce.

Pierce said Saturday the group identified an additional 50-100 graves.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

