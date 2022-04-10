Man charged in LaGrange gun-pointing incident

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is facing several charges in LaGrange after he allegedly pointed a real-looking gun at victims, fled a traffic stop, and led police on a brief foot chase.

Police say they responded to a call about a person with a gun in the 300 block of Johnson Street. Upon arrival, a victim stated that the suspect pointed a gun at them and was in a silver vehicle, police say.

Authorities say they observed a vehicle matching the description and caught up to it to initiate a traffic stop. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as Travis Gates, then stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of Central Baptist Church on Hamilton Road, according to LaGrange police.

When approaching the vehicle, police say the officer unholstered his weapon due to the possibility of the driver having a weapon and instructed him to show his hands.

Police say Gates refused and drove away from the traffic stop, striking through a chain-link fence on the property. Authorities say the officer followed the suspect on foot as he stopped short of striking another fence, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot.

According to police, a second officer saw the suspect and engaged in a foot pursuit. Gates was subsequently arrested without further incident.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed that the suspect had an Orbeez water bead gun and had pointed it at the victim.

Gates is charged with pointing a gun at another, criminal damage to property, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving without a valid license.

