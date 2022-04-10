Public art projects promoting area artist while beautifying Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - They say art is a line around your thoughts and art advocates in Columbus are trying to help expand minds with new various art around town.

It’s all part of a public arts project where murals and paintings are popping up at city buildings and other organizations throughout Columbus.

Recent artwork has ben seen in the city’s Civic Center and at Girls Inc. One organizer said the idea has been two years in the making, but in the last few weeks it’s snowballed into something beautiful. The organizer says that promoting area artist and creating beautiful artwork in the area is a win-win for all.

“I think public art is very important for communities, said organizer and public art advocate Sherricka Day. " Right on the other side of the building is the Rainey-McCullers School of The Arts so, that just tells you the need for art appreciation. We as a community should cultivate and provide a platform for them. I travel too, I’ve love to go around to DC, Texas and Atlanta and you see public all over the place and it draws people in.”

Artist can send samples of their work, websites or social media pages to teamcck1@gmail.com. It’s also a paid gig. There is a budget in place to pay artist $2,000 dollars even chip in on the cost of supplies.

The next project will begin in May at the City Services Center in the 311 office.

While the deadline for artist submissions is over for that, organizers are encouraging people to still inquire as there will be additional projects soon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.